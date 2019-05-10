Christopher Darden, one of the prosecutors who tried O.J. Simpson in 1994 for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, is no longer defending Eric Holder, the alleged killer of Grammy-nominated artist Nipsey Hussle.

Darden was representing Holder has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the attack outside Nipsey's The Marathon clothing store in March that left the rapper dead and two other men wounded.

Darden said in a recent Facebook post that he didn't know whether he would disclose the reasons why he's withdrawing, but did say that since he took on the case he and family have received threats.

"The right to counsel is not only a constitutional right, it is a civil right as well. Just as they were in 1995-Cowards never change," he wrote. "These days these cowards don't send letters instead they sit anonymously behind keyboards threatening a man's mother and children."

Darden, alongside Marcia Clark, was a member of the prosecutorial team charged with attempting to convict Simpson in what was dubbed at the time as the "trial of the century."

In the years since the Simpson trial Darden left the district attorney's office and became a defense attorney and opened his own firm. Over the years Darden has also appeared as a legal commentator on news networks including CNN, NBC and Fox News.

In 2016, the case was turned into an critically-acclaimed FX miniseries "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," where Darden was portrayed by "This Is Us," star Sterling K. Brown.

Darden's role in the trial resulted in the iconic moment when he forced Simpson to try on ill-fitting bloodstained leather gloves — resulting in defense attorney Johnnie Cochran’s line, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit."