Olympians Donate New Equipment to Agoura Hills High School

What seemed like a simple school assembly turned into a pleasant surprise for the Agoura Hills High School baseball and softball teams thanks to Olympic Sports and Team USA.

Olympic Athletes visited the high school Monday morning where Olympic Sports donated new equipment to the high school teams after their sports shed was destroyed in the Woolsey fire last month.

The Woolsey fire left many devastated after it caused about 95 percent of families in the district to be evacuated.

Schools were closed for a long period of time, more than 100 families lost their homes and more than 200 students are still out of their homes.

Students came together for a brief rally where they participated in giveaways and had fun chanting with Team USA.

Varsity baseball and softball team members met at Yerba Buena Elementary School for an assembly then headed back to the high school to see all of the new equipment that had been donated.

Students met with athletes Sahvanna Jaquish, Danielle O'Toole, Janie Reed and Delaney Spaulding, members of the U.S. National Softball Team, the first team from any nation to already have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Amid all of the devastation the Woolsey fire left behind, school officials are trying their best to give students a positive and cheerful experience this holiday season.