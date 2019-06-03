Odyssey Theatre Time-Travels Back to 1969

A photo showing the company at its former Hollywood Boulevard location. The ensemble will spend the next 18 months restaging some of its initial productions, starting with Joe Orton's "Loot."

Fêting a 50th anniversary?

We do so in many merry ways, ways that typically involve cake, songs, gifts, photographs, and celebratory dinners.

But when you're a theatrical ensemble, a troupe that has become synonymous with challenging and entertaining and stimulating stagecraft, no mere confection nor room full of balloons will do.

Rather, you'll want to plumb your history for a few choice fruits, the plays that initially drew devoted fans to you in the first place.

Which is just what the Odyssey Theatre will spend the next 18 months doing.

It was founded in 1969, a year famous for a robust stage-strong scene, and the ensemble is ready to pay heartfelt homage to its first half century.

How? By revisitiing some of its earliest productions, starting with "Loot" by Joe Orton, which opens at the company's Sepulveda home on Saturday, June 8.

That's not the only throwback treat from the "Circa '69!" roster, which will also "Fefu and Her Friends" by María Irene Fornés (set to be "performed in multiple spaces in the Odyssey complex") as well as "In Circles" an Al Carmines-helmed adaption of Gertrude Stein's "A Circular Play."

More plays, set to roll out in 2020, will be revealed soon.

Look also for "seminars, workshops, and special performances" to fill out the "Circa '69!" celebration, giving local drama devotees a deeper experience of one of our city's most august ensembles.

Also of note? Artistic director Ron Sossi has been with Odyssey Theatre since its very first production, meaning audiences can be assured that the revisited works will boast some of the distinctive flavor of the company's very first days.

Ready to jump back to the theater scene of 1969? Or perhaps you were lucky enought to be there, basking in all of that amazing energy that the Odyssey brought to Los Angeles on the cusp of the 1970s?

Find more info here, and your tickets, too.

