Off-Duty Buena Park Officer Pulls Gun on Guy Buying Mentos

An off-duty Buena Park cop behind a man buying Mentos at a gas station pulled a gun when he thought the man was stealing the candy, video shows. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Friday, May 4, 2018.

A man buying Mentos at a gas station was shocked when an off-duty Buena Park officer who was behind him in line pulled a gun because he thought the man was stealing the "freshmaker."

The incident was captured on video at the Chevron station on Beach Boulevard just north of the Santa Ana freeway, and just blocks from the Buena Park police station.

The Friday night confrontation involving the officer who was carrying a gun, but was not in uniform, is now under investigation.

The video shows a shaken Jose Arreola inside the Beach Boulevard gas station.

He told the OC Register his wife was outside and they had stopped to buy some mints. He said he used the ATM to get cash to do so.

The officer in line behind him, wearing a black sweat shirt and black shorts, said he was a police officer before pulling a gun on the man, believing he was stealing the Mentos candy.

But Arreola says he wasn't stealing anything - he was getting his change back.

Arreola drops the mints and puts his hands in the air, as the officer tells him to get his cash and leave.

Arreola said he did pay for the candy.

After the officer questions the clerk, who confirms that Arreola did in fact pay, the officer apologizes.

A stunned Arreola eventually leaves the gas station.

NBC4 has reached out to Buena Park police, but have not received a response. A clerk working at the station said the surveillance video has been handed over to police for their investigation.