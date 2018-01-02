A 70-year-old off-duty sheriff's deputy from the San Bernardino Police Department was beaten Sunday after he was involved in a collision.

Just before 10:50 a.m., the deputy and another driver collided near California State University, San Bernardino by the intersection of Kendall Drive and University Parkway. After the crash, both vehicles stopped and the other vehicle's driver struck the deputy.

The deputy suffered "severe injuries" and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. The driver of the other vehicle was detained at the scene, according to SBPD. He is facing felony battery, elder abuse and street terrorism.

Details on what caused the collision and on what led up to the attack were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the attack or collision is asked to contact Detective J. Castro of the SBPD at 909-384-5745 or Sgt. Mahan at 909-388-4955.