An officer who chased a man wanted for sexual battery was hospitalized Monday after he injured his leg when he climbed a fence during a foot pursuit in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two women reportedly flagged down officers around 9:30 p.m. alleging a man groped one of their breasts near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gower Street, prompting the foot pursuit.

During the chase, the man assaulted one officer then took off as a second officer attempted to climb a fence.

A K-9 unit assisted officers in finding the man. The search prompted several street closures. He was arrested shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The injured officer is reportedly in stable condition.



