Officer Killed Chasing Suspect in Pomona Identified

Authorities surround an apartment complex in Pomona where a man was holed up after shooting and killing one officer and seriously wounding another.

Police Saturday released the name of an officer shot and killed in a standoff in Pomona.

The officer was identified as Gregory Casillas, 25, of Upland, said Lt. Dave Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. He and his partner were shot while trying to apprehend a suspect who barricaded himself in a Pomona apartment.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive," Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri announced early Saturday morning on Twitter.

The shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Palomares Street, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting Pomona police in the investigation.

Sheriff's officials shared what little information they have in an 8 a.m. news conference Saturday.

The confrontation began when Pomona police officers attempted to stop the suspect for alleged reckless driving. A pursuit ensued, which ended when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a parked car and he fled on foot, according to Capt. Chris Bergner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"The suspect ran into an apartment complex where officers gave chase,'' Bergner said. "As he barricaded himself in a bedroom, officers attempted to contact him and he began firing through the door, striking two officers."

Officials are still trying to figure out who the man is and why he ran from officers, but Bergner did day authorities believe the man is acting alone.

The apartment building has been evacuated.

Meanwhile, police brought the body of Casillas to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office this morning in a procession of squad cars.