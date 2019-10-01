Officer Shot in Neck During Attempted Bank Robbery in Colton, Police Say - NBC Southern California
Officer Shot in Neck During Attempted Bank Robbery in Colton, Police Say

By Alex Vasquez and Shahan Ahmed

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Police surround a Chase bank in Colton on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

    A Chase bank in Colton was surrounded by police and a SWAT armored truck after an officer was shot in the neck, police said.

    Police responded to an attempted robbery in the 2000 block of East Washington, and a suspected robber shot at an officer three times, striking him at least one time in the neck, according to the police helicopter over the scene.

    The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police on the ground said.

    All bank employees were accounted for, with only the suspected armed robber believed to still be inside the bank, police said.

    A window at the Chase bank appeared to be damaged and looked like it may have been struck by gunfire. A heavy police presence was visible, surrounding the bank as of 7:25 p.m.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

