LAPD Officer Shot in Boyle Heights, Expected to Survive

The officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the LAPD said.

By Jack Noyes and Shahan Ahmed

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    An officer was wounded in an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 29, 2019.

    A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot during a stop on a pedestrian in Boyle Heights Friday, police said.

    The shooting took place near the intersection of Malabar Street and North Fickett Street around 7:10 p.m., according to the LAPD.

    The officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Officer Mike Lopez, the department's public information officer, said. The officer was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment and was in stable condition, the department said.

    A male suspect taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, the LAPD said.

