LAPD Officer Shot in Boyle Heights, Expected to Survive

An officer was wounded in an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 29, 2019.

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot during a stop on a pedestrian in Boyle Heights Friday, police said.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Malabar Street and North Fickett Street around 7:10 p.m., according to the LAPD.

The officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Officer Mike Lopez, the department's public information officer, said. The officer was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment and was in stable condition, the department said.

A male suspect taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, the LAPD said.