The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards are on the way and of course there is food involved.

On Thursday, The Beverly Hilton's Executive Chef, Alberico Nunziata, and Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Henzi, unveiled the exclusive new menu created just for this year's show.

"The 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes is truly a milestone year for the prestigious awards show, and I'm thrilled to be leading the team in creating the special menu for this event," said Nunziata. "We have an incredibly talented culinary team, and we are looking forward to presenting another show-stopping menu for guests this year."

The three-course meal begins with a Delicata appetizer, followed by an Mediterranean Chilean Seabass entrée and rounding it out with a dessert of Efendi.

Guests will also enjoy the official cocktail of the event created by Moët & Chandon and beautiful floral centerpieces for the tables by celebrity florist Mark Held of Mark's Garden.

The menu will be served to 1,300 of Hollywood's elite in the hotel's famed international Ballroom. This is the 43rd consecutive year the hotel has hosted the awards show and 47th time overall.

The show will broadcast live on NBC (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, and will be seen in more than 236 countries worldwide.