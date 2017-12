Officials are investigating the death of a whale after it was found dead near the Port of Long Beach. Marin Austin reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 24-feet-long whale was found dead near the Port of Long Beach Wednesday, according to Long Beach Fire.

The U.S. Coast Guard and fire officials received a call around 6 p.m. of the dead whale in a Long Beach Harbor shipping lane, according to Jake Heflin of LBF.

Fire crews secured the marine animal to a pier overnight until the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration could arrive at the scene to investigate the whale’s cause of death.