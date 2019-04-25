Oh Happy Potato Balls, the West Covina Porto's Is Opening - NBC Southern California
Oh Happy Potato Balls, the West Covina Porto's Is Opening

By Alysia Gray Painter

19 minutes ago

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
So you're trekking east of Los Angeles, or heading into the city from the desert, or you're happily soaking up some of those classic Covina-esque vibes. Then, suddenly, you want it, you need it, you're dreaming of it: A cheese roll from Porto's Bakery & Cafe, that filling, creamy, appetite-pleasing icon of the bakery case. Or a potato ball. Or nine potato balls. Or a Cubano sandwich. Where to go, though? Oh yeah, go Covina, as in West Covina, as of April 30.

That's when the newest Porto's outpost debuts, with all of the eats fans have come to love since its early days in Echo Park. If you'd like to be there on day #1, it will open at 11 a.m. (earlier hours will begin the following day). Take a look now at the cake-packed palace of Porto's-style yum, and plan your West Covina road trip pronto.
