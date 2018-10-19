Oh Yeah, It's Free: Boomtown's Family Halloween Fest

Things'll take on a before-Halloween vibe at the DTLA spot on Sunday, Oct. 21.

What to Know Sunday, Oct. 21

Noon to 6 p.m.

Crafts, a bounce house, trick-or-treating...

Pre-Halloween happenings built for the whole family?

They're often centered around pumpkin patches (so sweet) or theatrical shows (absolutely adorable) or the sorts of alfresco parties that involve the apple-bobbing or the gentle petting of goats (both amazing).

There is, however, a newer entry into the not-so-eerie outings of late October, and it involves a spot that has some more grown-up offerings, all while catering to the exact stuff that the tots want to do.

It's the brewery-based bash, and Boomtown Brewery in DTLA will once again invite families to a daytime to-do that is all about seasonal must-dos for the youngsters.

And, yes, if you're the adult you might want to enjoy a craft beer while there. Or a patty + buns + savory toppings from The Burger Shop, which'll be on-hand to hamburger-up the happening.

Entry to the festival is free, but, yes: Do show with funds for burgers and beers and soft drinks and such.

On the kids-living-it-up front?

Prep your small fry for face painting, a bounce house, a petting zoo, a costume contest, chances to dig into a project, craft-style, and, yes, trick-or-treating, too.

It's all getting festive, with not-so-frightful joys for the younger set and foamy offerings for the adults, on Sunday, Oct. 21 from noon to 6 in the evening.

Something goblin-y and good to note?

The Boomtown grown-ups'll be garbing up, too, so if you want to give your Halloween costume a spin, or at least don a pair of rabbit ears or vampire teeth, go for it.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations