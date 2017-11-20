Oh Yeah, It's Ice Cream that Tastes like Thanksgiving

What to Know Salt & Straw locations

Through Wednesday, Nov. 22

Real turkey, potatoes used in the various flavors

If you had to name all of the cold things surrounding Thanksgiving, could you think of five items to contribute to the list?

Cold breezes would certainly count, as the second half of November tends to be on the crisper side, sometimes. A beverage laden with ice cubes, either a sweet cider or something stronger, also qualifies here.

A gelatin salad, the kind filled with fruit chunks? Okay, we'll go with it. A cheese tray? It's chilled, and not really cold, but fine.

And if you were to add a cold shoulder at particular conversation topics at the holiday dinner table, well, yes, that's sometimes seen at the famously spirited supper.

You can try and find other brisker bites at your Thanksgiving party, or you can hit a local Salt & Straw before the holiday, which is scooping up five ice cream flavors that all directly relate to the turkey-filled festivity.

In fact, Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey is one of the flavors, and it includes turkey broth, onion, and crispy bits of turkey skin, in addition to sugars and spices (and salted caramel ice cream, the base for the savory-sweet confection).

Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans is another intriguing entry, as is the Buttered Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, which Salt & Straw deems "the most savory" ice cream it has ever created (and that's saying something, as the founded-in-Oregon company has now made over 600 flavors).

Persimmon Walnut Stuffing summons two autumn stalwarts for its main notes, while Spice Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie ups the cheesy, custardy vibe we seek in our Thanksgiving's-over dessert.

The local scoop shops, which may be found on Larchmont, in Venice, and in a few other spots, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 23, do note.

And note that these flavors will only be available through Wednesday, Nov. 22, so swing by and pick up your pint, or pints, if a colder Thanksgiving is rocking your gravy boat this year.

Colder and quirkier, of course. Actual turkey in ice cream? You'll be the talk of among your relatives or at Friendsgiving, bet on it.

And a nice plus for buying a Thanksgiving pint: Salt & Straw will donate another pint to the LA Regional Food Bank for donation to a family on Thanksgiving.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations