Oh Yes, It's Vegetable Ice Cream Season

Through August 2019

Flavors include Caramel Corn on the Cob and Freckled Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Corn is usually well-cob'd come August, while zucchini, another star of the summer garden, has been cut into coins before arriving on your plate.

But those aren't the only ways to savor the vivacious vegetables that reach their succulent peaks in the weeks leading into fall. You can also enjoy them atop a cone, in a scoop of ice cream.

Salt & Straw, in fact, is featuring a cornucopia of crispy, crunchy, not-so-sweet veggies in its August ice creams, giving you the chance to enjoy your veg course, and confectionery treat, with each luscious lick.

And, hurrah: These are available at all the local Salt & Straw scoop shops, so you won't need to venture far to get your fill of vegetables (and cream and caramel and chocolate and so forth).

The tempting and offbeat choices, which are available through August 2019? Caramel Corn on the Cob is a headliner, and while the cob is present in name only, the caramel offers several ribbon-y streaks of sugar-tastic sweetness.

From the green and tubular side of the produce aisle there is Freckled Chocolate Zucchini Bread, which, yes, has the wholesome kick of everyone's favorite carb, but with some deep cocoa notes.

Carrot Cake Batter & Pralined Hazelnuts is another dessert-meets-the-side-dish delectable, as is Green Fennel & Maple.

And if you're looking for a vegan choice? There's a sorbet that draw from two red fruits, though one fruit is often thought of as a vegetable. Yep, it's the tomato, which is paired with strawberry for this light and licky treat.

Salt & Straw, which began in Portland as a street cart back in 2011, is known for its sometimes nutty flavors (literally nutty, in some cases). But its annual vegetable line-up takes the cake.

Dare we even say the "carrot cake"? Okay, we'll say that.

Find your way to your local shop now, and just tell everyone at the office or back home that you're looking to up your daily intake of vegetables.

