Old Pas Dog Haus Returns with Free Haus Dogs

Welcome back to the original Dog Haus Biergarten in Old Pasadena. How to celebrate? Score a free Haus Dog on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Showing gratitude? It can be done in several different celebratory ways, from a thoughtful greeting card to a bouquet of a friend's favorite flower to doing a favor, or several, for a pal who helped you out.

But when you're a restaurant, one that has remained busy and open for several bustling years, and you close for renovations, saying "thank you" to your loyal customers has to go a bit beyond a bouquet of flowers.

So think not of a bouquet of flowers, but a bouquet of frankfurters, rather, when you think of the fun and frankfurter-y time set to roll out at the Dog Haus Biergarten in Old Pasadena on Saturday, Aug. 10.

For the restaurant, which is the company's original Biergarten, will be offering any of its seven Haus Dogs for free on that day.

Yep, you can choose one, but the choosing may be challenging, given the choices: The onion-tastic Chili Idol, the tangy Pineapple Express, and the Sooo Cali, which of course rocks avocado, are all on the signature creation list.

Also? You'll want to download the Dog Haus app before scoring one of those flavorful freebies.

Regulars who knew the Dog Haus Biergarten during its eight years of business will surely notice, in fast fashion, what has been updated. The interior has been refreshed, with "triple the number of seats at the bar," and the tap line-up has been doubled.

New furniture and more bricky details are also part of the just-unveiled "modern industrial" space.

Also? Cocktail pro Phil Wills (you perhaps saw him on "Bar Rescue"), has helped Dog Haus Biergarten develop a new cocktail line-up.

One of the O.G. spots in a hot dog of a company is back, with its outdoor seating intact, more room at the bar, and fresh cocktails, too.

Plus those free franks on Aug. 10, if you have the app.

Welcome back, Dog Haus Old Pas. We're expecting the "wurst" of you, now that you've spiffied up the place, the bar, and your drink menu.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations