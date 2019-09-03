Old World's Oktoberfest to Soon Oompah

One of the region's liveliest and largest Oktoberfest opens for a multi-weekend run on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Spying someone rocking lederhosen, complete with embroidered flowers and colorful stitching and bright buttons that can be seen across a room?

You just know they're going somewhere festive. And you also know that following them to that place is probably in your best interest, if your life has gotten a little low-key and the day-to-day is way ho-hum

The lederhosen set, and the wannabe lederhosen wearers, will soon be headed to a place that's been an ultimate season-starter for fall fans around

Southern California: Old World in Huntington Beach.

For that's the spot where Oktoberfest aficionados meet, over several September and October weekends, plus a few weekdays, too, all to celebrate the coming of autumn,

great German beer, savory, tum-filling schnitzels, and the host of activities that festoon a traditional Oktoberfest calendar.

Yes, that means competitions involving steins, like the holding of a full stein, with the elbow locked, or at least the arm straight out in front.

A host of oompah-packed sounds will fill the Tyrolean-fun destination, too, if your life has been distinctly lacking in tuba.

And, really, isn't that most of our lives? We're existing in bland, tuba-free worlds most days, waiting for Oktoberfest to return.

Return, it shall, to the Huntington Beach Okto-outpost on Sept. 8, with a multi-weekend run of food, suds, and Munich-style atmosphere. Perhaps you will make it to

Munich this year, and if so, we do doff our cap and raise our stein.

But if you can't make it? Southern California is home to some high-spirited fests, the kind of parties that have the occasional Dachshund Race and

frequent Chicken Dancing and all of the other exuberant things you want to do when you're rocking lederhosen and listening to tubas.

It's not a daily thing, but there'll be plenty of dates to come, so check the full schedule for this stein time. Er, we meant fine time, of course, or did we?

