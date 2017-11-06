Oldest Indian Rhino, 48, Dies at LA Zoo

The Los Angeles Zoo has bid farewell to a longtime staple after Randa the Indian rhinoceros died Monday morning.



"The L.A. Zoo is deeply saddened to announce the passing of 48-year-old female Indian rhinoceros, Randa, this morning due to age-related illnesses," the zoo said in a press release. "The Zoo made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Randa after she began showing signs of declining health, including loss of appetite, difficulty moving, and blood work indicating kidney failure," the zoo said.



Randa, born Oct. 5, 1969 in Basel, Switzerland, had arrived at the LA Zoo Nov. 22, 1974 after a stint at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas.



Randa had battled cancer after a 2009 biopsy revealed an aggressive form of skin cancer under her horn. At the time, a team of LA zoo vets and human and veterinary doctors decided to remove Randa's entire horn so she could undergo radiation treatments, the zoo said.



Partnering with surgeons, oncologists and radiation specialists from UCLA Medical Center and Xoft, Inc., the zoo was able to treat Randa and officially declare her to be in complete remission by Aug. 19, 2011.



Randa had a "great connection with her animal keepers, and she spent her days swimming in her pool and eating her favorite honeydew melon and apples," the zoo said. She was the oldest Indian rhino on record within zoos worldwide and "spent her life raising awareness of the plight of rhino species in the wild and creating unique and engaging experiences between herself and zoo guests."

