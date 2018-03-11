One Dead, Deputy Injured in Suspected DUI Crash

A damaged Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle sits on the road after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a deputy in Lancaster on Sunday, March 11, 2018.

One person died and a Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy was injured in a suspected DUI crash Sunday morning.

The accident was reported around 1:40 a.m. when a driver suspected to be under the influence collided with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle in Lancaster, according to the sheriff's department.

The female deputy was the only occupant inside her vehicle at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital with "serious" injuries, the LASD said. She remains in stable condition.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The California Highway Patrol's Antelope Valley Division is investigating what led up to the crash.