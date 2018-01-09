One Dead as Police Pursuit Ends in Crash

A person was killed Tuesday in a crash in the southwest Los Angeles County area that involved a chase by Gardena police.

Paramedics sent to Century Boulevard and Normandie Avenue about 10:30 a.m. pronounced one person dead and took another person to a hospital in unknown condition, the county fire department reported.

The chase involved Gardena police, according to the sheriff's department, but what triggered the pursuit was unclear.

Information was not immediately available on the gender or identity of the fatally injured person.

