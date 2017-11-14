1 Killed, 1 Badly Hurt in 5-Car Crash in Torrance - NBC Southern California
1 Killed, 1 Badly Hurt in 5-Car Crash in Torrance

The northbound side of the heavily-traveled Hawthorne Boulevard would be closed for hours due to the investigation.

By Heather Navarro

    1 Killed, 1 Badly Hurt in 5-Car Crash in Torrance

    One person was killed and another was severely injured in a five-car wreck in Torrance Tuesday, police said.

    The crash, which occurred at 10:28 a.m., shut down northbound lanes on Hawthorne Boulevard at Del Amo Boulevard.

    Torrance police were redirecting traffic from the area and asking drivers to avoid traveling down that street.

    The heavily-traveled boulevard would remain closed for hours.

    Five cars collided on the street, overturning one and totaling at least three cars.

