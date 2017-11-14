1 Killed, 1 Badly Hurt in 5-Car Crash in Torrance

One person was killed and another was severely injured in a five-car wreck in Torrance Tuesday, police said.

The crash, which occurred at 10:28 a.m., shut down northbound lanes on Hawthorne Boulevard at Del Amo Boulevard.

Torrance police were redirecting traffic from the area and asking drivers to avoid traveling down that street.

The heavily-traveled boulevard would remain closed for hours.

Check Traffic

Five cars collided on the street, overturning one and totaling at least three cars.

Refresh for updates.



