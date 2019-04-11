One person was killed when a gunman fired from a car at four people in South Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. at 103rd and Main streets, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

The victims were three men and a woman, aged 30 to 50.

The gunmen fired from a gray Hyundai, Moore said in a tweet.

"We must stop this senseless violence," Moore said.

The South LA region has been marred by violence in recent weeks.

The shooting was on the same day that tens of thousands of people mourned rapper Nipsey Hussle, killed outside his clothing store following what investigators said was a personal dispute.

The night of Nipsey Hussle's killing Moore tweeted, "tonight's homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence."