One Killed When Gunman Fires at Four People in South Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Remembering Nipsey Hussle
logo_la_2x

One Killed When Gunman Fires at Four People in South Los Angeles

By Jason Kandel

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One Killed When Gunman Fires at Four People in South Los Angeles
    Getty Images

    One person was killed when a gunman fired from a car at four people in South Los Angeles, police said.

    The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. at 103rd and Main streets, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

    The victims were three men and a woman, aged 30 to 50.

    The gunmen fired from a gray Hyundai, Moore said in a tweet.

    "We must stop this senseless violence," Moore said.

    The South LA region has been marred by violence in recent weeks.

    The shooting was on the same day that tens of thousands of people mourned rapper Nipsey Hussle, killed outside his clothing store following what investigators said was a personal dispute.

    The night of Nipsey Hussle's killing Moore tweeted, "tonight's homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence."

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices