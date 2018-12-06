Southern California was doused with rain and some areas even experienced snow on Thursday.
A flash flood warning was issued through 10:45 a.m. after drivers experienced a soggy morning commute in LA County. Heavier bands developed in the Inland Empire and Orange county midmorning through the afternoon.
There's a chance of thunderstorms, and even hail and lightning as the center of the storm passes overhead.
The I-5 in the Grapevine was closed for hours as snow blanketed the highway. It was reopened around 3 p.m.
Rain, mudflow and snowfall prompted road closures and voluntary and mandatory evacuations in several areas recently scorched by Southern California wildfires.
Current road closures:
- PCH closed in both directions between Las Posas Road in Ventura County and Decker Canyon Road in Los Angeles County
- Malibu Canyon Road closed in both directions from Malibu Presbyterian Church (near Malibu Knolls) to Piuma Road due to rock slides and loose boulders
- Trabuco Canyon at Rose Canyon and Trabuco Canyon at Plano Trabuco
- Holy Fire burn area zones: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A
- Private residences within Trabuco Creek
The bulk of the rain wraps up Thursday night with a chance of stray showers overnight. Winter storm warnings are in effect through midnight. But Friday should be dry overall leading to a dry and warmer weekend.