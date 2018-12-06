A Southern California storm caused widespread street flooding in the Burbank area, stranding a few drivers. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Published 5 hours ago)

Southern California was doused with rain and some areas even experienced snow on Thursday.

A flash flood warning was issued through 10:45 a.m. after drivers experienced a soggy morning commute in LA County. Heavier bands developed in the Inland Empire and Orange county midmorning through the afternoon.

There's a chance of thunderstorms, and even hail and lightning as the center of the storm passes overhead.

The I-5 in the Grapevine was closed for hours as snow blanketed the highway. It was reopened around 3 p.m.

AM Forecast: One More Day of Rain for SoCal

Additional rain: 0.50-1.50" with 2.00" across higher terrains

Additional snow: 3-6" at 6,500 ft (up to 10" above7k ft).

Rain, mudflow and snowfall prompted road closures and voluntary and mandatory evacuations in several areas recently scorched by Southern California wildfires.

Current road closures:

PCH closed in both directions between Las Posas Road in Ventura County and Decker Canyon Road in Los Angeles County

Malibu Canyon Road closed in both directions from Malibu Presbyterian Church (near Malibu Knolls) to Piuma Road due to rock slides and loose boulders

Trabuco Canyon at Rose Canyon and Trabuco Canyon at Plano Trabuco

Areas under mandatory evacuation:

Holy Fire burn area zones: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A

Private residences within Trabuco Creek

