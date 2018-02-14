Bill Haas watches his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

The driver of a Ferrari was killed and the car's passenger, pro golfer Bill Haas, was injured early Wednesday in a crash that also involved actor Luke Wilson in Pacific Palisades.

Wilson, in a Toyota SUV, was driving in the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard when a Ferrari 355, clipped his vehicle then collided with a BMW SUV. The 71-year-old Ferrari driver was killed.

The injured driver in the BMW was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Haas was transported to a hospital and later released, according to his manager. Allen Hobbs added that Haas will be heading home to Greenville, South Carolina, rather than play in the Genesis Open, which starts at Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades Thursday.

"Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver -- a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open -- was killed," Allen said in a statement. "While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and -- more importantly -- his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.

"He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened."

Haas is a six-time PGA Tour winner and the son of professional golfer Jay Haas.























Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately available.