One Person Dead After RV Catches Fire in Compton

Fire crews confirmed that one person died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 after an RV was engulfed in flames in Compton.

Fire crews received a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. near the area of Compton Boulevard and Avalon Bouvelard. The victim’s friend immediately called 911.

"I saw the smoke and flames through the window," Ray Moret, the victim’s friend said. "This is just terrible."

The victim’s identity is yet to be announced and details on what caused the fire were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.




