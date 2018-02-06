Two workers were injured Tuesday in an explosion on an advertising billboard platform in Bevelry Glen, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The explosion was reported at 6:13 a.m. in the 8100 block of West 3rd Street, LAFD said. The cause of the explosion was not immediately available.

A man in his 30s suffered serious burns in the blast, and another man was hospitalized in fair condition, fire officials said. A third worker on the platform was not injured.

A third worker on the platform was not injured.




