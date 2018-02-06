Explosion Injures Workers on Beverly Grove Billboard Platform - NBC Southern California
Explosion Injures Workers on Beverly Grove Billboard Platform

By Karla Rendon and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    KNBC-TV
    A man working on a Beverly Glen billboard suffered minor burns in an explosion Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018.

    Two workers were injured Tuesday in an explosion on an advertising billboard platform in Bevelry Glen, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    The explosion was reported at 6:13 a.m. in the 8100 block of West 3rd Street, LAFD said. The cause of the explosion was not immediately available.

    A man in his 30s suffered serious burns in the blast, and another man was hospitalized in fair condition, fire officials said. A third worker on the platform was not injured. 

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

    KNBC-TV


