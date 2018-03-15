One Person Rescued, Vehicles Trapped in Topanga Canyon After Mudslide - NBC Southern California
One Person Rescued, Vehicles Trapped in Topanga Canyon After Mudslide

By Joe Studley

Published 37 minutes ago

    One person was rescued from a mudslide early Thursday in Topanga Canyon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

    California Highway Patrol received reports of the mudslide at 1:48 a.m. Up to five vehicles are stuck in the mud as rescue crews work to free them.

    The mudslide’s severity is undetermined, but officials have closed access to Topanga Canyon from Pacific Coast Highway to Topanga Village.

    No structures appear to be threatened.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

