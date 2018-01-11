One Shot to Death on Morongo Indian Reservation in Riverside - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

One Shot to Death on Morongo Indian Reservation in Riverside

By Kevin LaBeach

Published at 2:22 AM PST on Jan 11, 2018

    processing...

    One man was killed in a shooting that left two others injured late Wednesday on the Morongo Indian reservation, according to Riverside officials.

    Officials received a call of the shooting at about 11 p.m. near Ramon Road and Morongo Road, according to Deputy Mike Vazquez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

    The surviving two victims were transported to hospitals in unknown conditions.

    Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

    Police are investigating the shooting and searching for the gunman.

