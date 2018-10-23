What to Know
More than 500 full and part time jobs.
The job fair will be located at 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 (Fashion Alley, Near Entrance 10), from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.
Bring plenty of resumes!
One of the biggest outlets in California is hiring for the holiday season.
Ontario Mills is looking to hire for more than 500 full and part time positions at a job fair Tuesday, Oct. 30.
The center, which is the state's largest outlet and value-retail destination, is offering entry level and management level jobs at dining, clothing and entertainment-focused retailers.
Tables will be set up throughout Fashion Valley where job seekers can do an interview on the spot, or get questions answered about prospective jobs.
And don't forget to print out and bring several copies of your resume.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from noon - 7 p.m.
Where: 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 (Fashion Alley, Near Entrance 10).
Some of the stores looking to hire are:
- Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet
- ALDO Outlet
- Call It Spring
- Corningware Corelle Revere Factory Store
- ECCO
- Guess Factory Store
- Levi's Outlet Store
- Puma Outlet
- Sunglass Hut
- True Religion Outlet
- Under Armour Factory House
For more information on Ontario Mills and the jobs available, visit the website.