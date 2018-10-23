Need Some Extra Holiday Cash? Ontario Mills to Hold Job Fair Ahead of Busy Holiday Season - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Need Some Extra Holiday Cash? Ontario Mills to Hold Job Fair Ahead of Busy Holiday Season

The center is looking to fill full and part time jobs, and will offer entry level as well as management positions.

By Nathaniel Nunez

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    List: Companies Around the Nation are Hiring for the Holiday Season

    List: Companies Around the Nation are Hiring for the Holiday Season
    Laura Buckman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    What to Know

    • More than 500 full and part time jobs.

    • The job fair will be located at 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 (Fashion Alley, Near Entrance 10), from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.

    • Bring plenty of resumes!

    One of the biggest outlets in California is hiring for the holiday season.

    Ontario Mills is looking to hire for more than 500 full and part time positions at a job fair Tuesday, Oct. 30. 

    The center, which is the state's largest outlet and value-retail destination, is offering entry level and management level jobs at dining, clothing and entertainment-focused retailers. 

    Tables will be set up throughout Fashion Valley where job seekers can do an interview on the spot, or get questions answered about prospective jobs. 

    And don't forget to print out and bring several copies of your resume. 

    When: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from noon - 7 p.m.

    Where: 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 (Fashion Alley, Near Entrance 10).

    Some of the stores looking to hire are:

    • Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet
    • ALDO Outlet
    • Call It Spring
    • Corningware Corelle Revere Factory Store
    • ECCO
    • Guess Factory Store
    • Levi's Outlet Store
    • Puma Outlet
    • Sunglass Hut
    • True Religion Outlet
    • Under Armour Factory House

    For more information on Ontario Mills and the jobs available, visit the website

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices