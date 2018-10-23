What to Know More than 500 full and part time jobs.

The job fair will be located at 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 (Fashion Alley, Near Entrance 10), from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Bring plenty of resumes!

One of the biggest outlets in California is hiring for the holiday season.

Ontario Mills is looking to hire for more than 500 full and part time positions at a job fair Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The center, which is the state's largest outlet and value-retail destination, is offering entry level and management level jobs at dining, clothing and entertainment-focused retailers.

Tables will be set up throughout Fashion Valley where job seekers can do an interview on the spot, or get questions answered about prospective jobs.

And don't forget to print out and bring several copies of your resume.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from noon - 7 p.m.

Where: 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 (Fashion Alley, Near Entrance 10).

Some of the stores looking to hire are:

Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet

ALDO Outlet

Call It Spring

Corningware Corelle Revere Factory Store

ECCO

Guess Factory Store

Levi's Outlet Store

Puma Outlet

Sunglass Hut

True Religion Outlet

Under Armour Factory House

For more information on Ontario Mills and the jobs available, visit the website.