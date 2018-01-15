Ontario Youth Pastor Charged With Sexually Abusing Minors

Gerardo Custodio Jr., 30, has been charged with committing lewd acts with at least two minors.

An Ontario youth pastor has been arrested and is accused of lewd acts with children, police revealed Monday.

Gerardo Custodio Jr., 30, was arrested after two women came forward and reported that they had been sexually abused by Custodio when they were 14 and 15 years old, the Ontario Police Department said.

Custodio has for years been a youth pastor at the Iglesia La Familia De Dios Church on 1305 Euclid Ave. in Ontario, police said. His father is the senior pastor of the church.

The first victim told police she was abused by Custodio between 2012 and 2014, when she would have been 14 years old and Custodio 24. She said "several" of the incidents happened on church property, according to police.

The second victim said she was abused between 2014 and 2015, when she was 15 and Custodio was 26.

Custodio is being held on charges including lewd acts with a minor, as well as "additional charges involving both victims," police said. His bail has been set at $3 million.

Detectives are encouraging witnesses and other potential victims to come forward by calling the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or by calling detective Jeff Zeen at 909-395-2744.

Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 800-78-CRIME.