Oodles of Pasadena Art to See, All for Free

Call upon 19 different creative-awesome venues over four mind-filling hours around the Crown City on Friday night, March 9.

What to Know Friday, March 9

6 to 10 p.m.

Various locations; free shuttles

How many tasks do you typically complete, or errands do you finish, or people do you see in a four-hour window on a Friday night?

If you answered "19," without hesitation, and with lots of confidence, then you're more than primed to take on all of the venues participating in ArtNight Pasadena, a free, twice-a-year happening that puts the celebratory spotlight on those local places that celebrate art, ideas, music, and creativity.

Of course, you don't actually need to visit all 19 destinations on the Friday, March 9 roster — one or two will certainly fill your noggin with hues and swirls and imagery and notions aplenty — but, with the free shuttles zipping people around, you might want to go for it.

On the lists of museums, galleries, and centers? The Jackie Robinson Community Center, Kidspace Children's Museum, Norton Simon Museum, USC Pacific Asia Museum, Parson's Nose Theater, and a bunch of other amazing spaces.

Also amazing? The food trucks in attendance "... will donate 10% of their ArtNight proceeds to help support future ArtNights." Look for Kogi BBQ outside Pasadena City College, Rodney's Ribs at Pasadena City Hall, and a few other noshable, on-wheels eateries hither and thither.

Live tunes and performances also bring joy and movement to the evening, which does put a focus on the visual arts but makes room for other forms of expression, too.

Reservations? RSVP? Pshaw. Just show up, from 6 to 10 o'clock, and see what you can see, for free, and socialize with your pals, and nosh upon food-truck'd vittles, and savor the Crown City's immense creative output.

