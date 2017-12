The first day of racing got underway under a beautiful blue sky at Santa Anita Park. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. (Published Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017)

The first day of racing got underway under a beautiful blue sky at Santa Anita Park. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. See More