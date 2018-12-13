While most people are concerned about packing on the pounds during the holiday season, this Orange County couple isn't too worried -- but that hasn't always been the case.

Over the last four years, Michael Bare of Fountain Valley and his wife Lorna Wimberly have made healthier lifestyle changes with the help of the UCI Health Weight Management program that have helped them collectively lose 250 pounds.

The two tier program consists of the medically supervised decision-free program and the healthy solutions program. Bare joined the decision-free program while his wife joined the healthy solutions.

"One of the most fulfilling aspects of my weight loss journey was the support I received from my wife," Bare said in a press release. “Lorna decided to lose weight too, and she’s lost 45 pounds and kept it off now for more than three years."

With constant monitoring from UCI Health's weight management staff, Bare began to no longer need many medications he used when he was overweight, including insulin, according to the hospital.

"A very emotional Michael walked into my office and I asked him what was wrong," recalled Katie Rankell, director of the UCI Health Weight Management Program. "He said, 'thank you for giving me my life back' and grabbed me in a hug. I held it together and praised him for doing all the hard work, but I sobbed after he left. It's such an amazing testimony to perseverance."

Like Bare, participants receive a high level of support while they learn and practice new behaviors. Lorna joined the Healthy Solutions plan to support her husband.

