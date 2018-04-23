Raccoon on the Road Blamed for Ferrari Crash

A Ferrari 458 ended up in a Diamond Bar ravine after an early morning crash Monday April 23, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Ferrari ended up in a ravine early Monday after what the driver said was a near run-in with a raccoon.

The white Ferrari 458 crashed at about 2 a.m. on Brea Canyon Road near the 57 Freeway in the Diamond Bar area. The driver told California Highway Patrol officers that he swerved to avoid a raccoon on the road.

"He took evasive action and ended up hitting the guardrail from what we can tell," said CHP Officer G. Bautista.

The driver, who was not injured, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.

A tow truck pulled the damaged Italian sports car out of the ravine.

The Ferrari 458, replaced by the new 488 model, is available in different high-performance trim levels with MSRPs beginning around $230,000.