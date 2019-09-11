Photos: How an OC Firefighter Honors Those Who Died in the Sept. 11 Terror Attacks - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Photos: How an OC Firefighter Honors Those Who Died in the Sept. 11 Terror Attacks

By Jonathan Lloyd

9 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
The memorial outside an Orange County firefighter's house started with a hand-painted sign that he made four days after the World Trade Center towers collapsed on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Scott Townley's tribute to those killed now has thousands of crosses and U.S. flags representing the lives lost. The Fullerton resident has created the tribute each year following the attacks.
More Photo Galleries
List: 9 California Universities on List of Nation's 50 Best
Americans Mark 18th Anniversary of 9/11 Terror Attacks
Connect With Us
AdChoices