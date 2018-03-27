A band room at Brea Olinda High School was broken into on Saturday. The Brea Police Department says a robbery call was received around 9 a.m. A small safe was stolen and a band director's camera was damaged.

Katie Moore, one of the school's booster club presidents, said there was approximately $15,000 in the safe, along with an unspecified amount of checks.

The safe contained all of the proceeds from the school's recent musical "Anything Goes," put on by the five United Choirs of Brea. Moore said the money from the six performances was going to be deposited on Monday to pay for the cost of the sets, props, and staff.

Brea police says it is trying to obtain surveillance video if it exists.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Brea Police Department at 714-990-7625.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up for the United Choirs of Brea, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.