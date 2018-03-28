Man Accused of Trying to Pay for Sex With 4-Year-Old Girl - NBC Southern California
Man Accused of Trying to Pay for Sex With 4-Year-Old Girl

By Staff Report

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Santa Ana Police Department
    Police provided this photo of Nicolas Castillo when he was taken into custody Wednesday March 28, 2018.

    A month-long investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of trying to pay for sex with a 4-year-old girl in Orange County.

    The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Nicolas Ryan Castillo, of Anaheim. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

    Warrants were served Wednesday morning at homes in Anaheim and Yorba Linda. Police collected computers, hard drives and other items. A detective posed as the mother of a 4-year-old child as part of the investigation.

    NBC4 is attempting to gather more details about what led to the investigation.

    Castillo was arrested in Yorba Linda on suspicion of felony solicitation for sex with a minor. Police said he was headed to his job in Dana Point, where he works as a security guard.

