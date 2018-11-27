An Aliso Viejo day care near the site of an explosion was being evacuated, with babies in cribs being rolled down the street, as agencies worked to determine the cause of the blast Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

What to Know Sheriff's and FBI investigators were continuing to look for a suspect and asked for the public's help.

Ildiko Krajnyak, 48, was killed in the May 15 blast in a day spa at 11 Mareblu that she co-owned with Stephen Beal, 59.

Two other women who were in the day spa at the time of the explosion suffered significant burns and other injuries.

Six months following a deadly explosion in Aliso Viejo, sheriff's and FBI investigators said Tuesday they were continuing to look for a suspect and asked for the public's help.

"We are looking at every grain of sand," said Joshua Stone, an FBI assistant special agent in charge. "Combing through the evidence in this case has been described as looking for something microscopic in a giant building that was hit by a tornado. Nevertheless, we are committed to using every tool available to follow the evidence to conclusion."

Undersheriff Don Barnes, who was elected sheriff this month, said the investigation was active and added, "We want to bring justice" to the family of 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak, who was killed in the May 15 blast in a day spa at 11 Mareblu that she co-owned with Stephen Beal, 59.

"Something that may seems innocuous and mundane could be just the information we need," Barnes said of the public's help. "Please reach out if you have information regarding this case."

Explosion in Aliso Viejo Likely Intentional

Two other women who were in the day spa at the time of the explosion suffered significant burns and other injuries, sheriff's officials said. Authorities say more than 1,000 pieces of evidence have been collected from the crime scene, 300 of which were sent to FBI's Laboratory Division in Quantico, Virginia, to be examined. Investigators have also accumulated "terrabytes of digital media and hours of surveillance footage."

The ingredients of the bomb could have been bought at retail stores, investigators say. Investigators have pursued more than 300 leads in the country and abroad.

Beal, an ex-boyfriend of Krajnyak, was arrested one day after the explosion, but was not charged with causing the blast. He was charged only in federal court with possession of an unregistered destructive device. Prosecutors brought a motion to dismiss the charges, which was granted May 29.

According to a court affidavit before charges were dropped, federal investigators searching Beal's home recovered a pair of pipe bombs and three firearms, none of which were registered. However, federal prosecutors said further examination by the FBI "raises questions as to whether the devices meet the statutory definition for a 'destructive device' contained in" federal law.

Krajnyak was killed in the blast triggered when she opened a cardboard box in the day spa.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI tip line at (800) CALL-FBI. Video of the incident can be seen at www.fbi.gov/caexplosion.

