Finding a gorgeous gourd this in early September?

Let's be real: You probably need to be the proud and busy owner of an orange-tastic, stem-strong pumpkin patch. But swinging by a store for a squash, the kind of fruit that says fall is sneaking up fast, might prove to be, well, fruitless.

But there is a place that is positively pumpkin-packed, even in the earliest part of the ninth month, even a couple of weeks before the autumn equinox officially equinoxes.

It's Disneyland Resort, of course, which places hundreds of grinning, stem-topped orbs around the parks, orbs that are faux but so frightful and delightful nonetheless.

The pumpkins, including the mega, much-photographed Mickey pumpkin, will make their seasonal debut at the Anaheim destination on Friday, Sept. 6. That's when Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort opens, and beyond the oodles of pumpkins there'll be so much to seed.

Er, see, we mean.

The Oogie Boogie Bash is ready to party at Disney California Adventure over several select nights. It's a separately ticketed event, and, for sure, your tot can trick-or-treat during the night. Also? There's a brand-new World of Color show, one that is quite villainous and Halloween-happy.

Haunted Mansion Holiday will return, with all of its Skellington-sweet charms, and fans will surely want an early peek at what the gingerbread house theme will be (just keep watch for it in the ballroom part of the famous dark ride, and keep a nose out, too, since the air there is spicy and fragrant).

And the treats around both theme parks will go a bit macabre, with special churros sporting Halloween-y hues and Oogie Boogie popping up in a couple of creepy (and yummy) bites.

The eerieness elsewhere will be as strong as Sleeping Beauty's Castle is tall. The autos of Cars Land'll sport costumes, while "Monsters After Dark" returns to Guardians of the Galaxy. Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree will rock its fun-frightful best. And Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Week will feature "spootacular music" and other eeky details of the season.

The Oogie Boogie Bash is ready to party at Disney California Adventure over several select nights. It's a separately ticketed event, and, for sure, your tot can costume-up and trick-or-treat during the event.

Also? There's a brand-new World of Color show, one that is quite villainous and Halloween-happy. Festive Treat Trails and a DescenDANCE will also be part of the mirthfully macabre merriment.

Haunted Mansion Holiday will return, with all of its Skellington-sweet charms, and fans will surely want an early peek at what the gingerbread house theme will be (just keep watch for it in the ballroom part of the famous dark ride, and keep a nose out, too, since the air there is spicy and fragrant).

And the treats around both theme parks will go a bit macabre, with special churros sporting Halloween-y hues and Oogie Boogie popping up in a couple of creepy (and yummy) bites.

The eerieness elsewhere will be as strong as Sleeping Beauty's Castle is tall. The autos of Cars Land'll sport costumes, while "Monsters After Dark" returns to Guardians of the Galaxy. Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree will rock its fun-frightful best. And Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Week will feature "spooktacular music" and other eeky details of the season.

Orange excited it is almost autumn, and all of the villains, churros, and Zeroes'll be out, haunting The Happiest Place on Earth?

