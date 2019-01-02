Oscar Shortlist Docs Go Big Screen, for a Limited Run

A trio of SoCal cinemas will be presenting buzzy documentaries, played large, for a limited time. See them through Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

What to Know Through Jan. 21, 2019

15 shortlist documentaries

AMC Sunset 5, Laemmle Monica Film Center, Laemmle 7 Playhouse

The 91st Academy Awards are now next month, as 2019 begins, which means that promptly stepping up your cinema visits, if you'd like to be well-versed in the nominees and potential nominees, is a good goal to assume.

Finding documentaries, though, at least on the big screen, has famously been rather more difficult in the past than locating those cinemas showing the splashy, star-studded features and full-length animated works.

That's changing, through Monday, Jan. 21, however, and hurrah to that.

For three Southern California theaters, as well as a number of venues around the nation, will screen "... the 15 shortlisted documentary feature films in contention for the 91st Oscars."

"Oscars Spotlight: Documentary Feature Spotlight," a brand-new offering from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was spearheaded by the organization's Future of Film Committee.

The Southern California cinemas participating in all of this documentary love?

AMC Sunset 5, Laemmle Monica Film Center, and the Laemmle 7 Playhouse in Pasadena are the places to go for the latest in real-world storytelling and compelling true-life tales.

Will a doc you're personally championing receive the theatrical love during this fresh program? Will you be able to bone up on storytellers, subjects, and new-to-you worlds, long before it is time to fill out that Oscar ballot at the office or your show-viewing party?

Start here, documentary devotees, and learn about where to see these works, the films that elevate the emotional, meaningful, and important stories of life on this planet, as it happened and as it is happening now.

The 91st Academy Awards are on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

