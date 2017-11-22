Out-of-Control Driver Smashes Parked Cars in Irvine

An out-of-control driver ravaged through a parking lot Monday in Irvine and smashed into a series of parked vehicles after the driver seemingly lost control.

The driver, who is described as an "elderly" woman, can be seen accelerating forward and backward over a curb in a Ralph's parking lot before crashing into a white sedan, knocking it harshly from its parking spot.

Irvine Police Department said the woman, who suffered minor injuries from her airbag's deployment, will not be cited. However, she is to fill a form and submit it to the Department of Motor Vehicles to be evaluated on whether or not she should still be allowed behind the wheel.

Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.