'Outlander' Stars Share Real Talk About Building a Home on the Frontier

What to Know The Frasers build Fraser's Ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

"Outlander" is based on a book series by Diana Gabaldon.

There are 7 books in the "Outlander" series.

The epic time travel love story of Jamie and Claire Fraser continues as the couple starts to build a home in America on "Outlander."

Fans who watched last week's episode saw the plot of land that will become Fraser's Ridge, a central part of the story in the "Outlander" saga. Finally Jamie and Claire will be able to build a nice quiet home together on the frontier! Or will they?

As fans of the show can tell you, nothing is ever that easy for the Frasers. NBCLA's Heather Brooker sat down with stars Sam Heughan and Caitrona Balfe to talk to them about Season 4 of the show and had to ask what advice they would give Claire and Jamie as they start to build a home together.

Both agreed, "A bathroom. Build a bathroom!"

Watch the rest of what they said and catch episode 4 of "Outlander" Sunday, Nov. 25 on Starz.