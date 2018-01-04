Over 100 Sears, Kmart Locations to Close Nationwide - NBC Southern California
Over 100 Sears, Kmart Locations to Close Nationwide

Published 6 hours ago

    Over 100 Sears and Kmart stores will close their doors as part of another strategic move by the company, Sears Holdings announced Thursday.

    In total, 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores will close by early-April, the company says, and the effects will be felt all across the country.

    "We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," the company said in an announcement of the closures.

    Here's a list of stores closing in Southern California.


