Theft Ring Nabbed in $3,000 Victoria's Secret Lingerie Caper

The suspects stole more than $3,000 from a Thousand Oaks Victoria's Secret

By Sydney Kalich

Published 44 minutes ago

    From left to right: Ursula Guerut, Felipe Viveros, Rodrigo Gajardo, and Anastassia Saavedra were arrested on July 6, 2018 in the theft of over $3,000 in lingerie from a Thousand Oaks Victoria's Secret store.

    Four Chilean nationals face charges in the theft of over $3,000 in lingerie from a Victoria's Secret store in Thousand Oaks, officials said.

    The incident happened Thursday at The Oaks mall at 248 W. Hillcrest Drive when the suspects walked into the store as couples, officials said.

    One couple distracted the clerks while the other couple put the lingerie into a shopping bag and walked out, authorities said.

    Rodrigo Gajardo, 32; Felipe Viveros, 24; Ursula Guerut, 29; and Anastassia Saavedra, 26, were arrested on Friday in connection with the theft, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

    Photo credit: Thousand Oaks Police Department


    They were arrested at a motel in Mission Hills. Inside two rooms, deputies found stolen lingerie, hundreds of clothing security sensors and shopping bags lined with aluminum foil that authorities say is commonly used to thwart store security sensors.

    This isn't the first such case. In February a mother-daughter duo dubbed "The Panty Bandits" were arrested after a monthslong spree across California that netted them over $250,000. One of the stores the duo hit was the Thousand Oaks store.

