Thieves targeted more than a dozen parked cars on a busy street in Sherman Oaks after they noticed valuables in plain sight in each vehicle. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

Over a dozen vehicles were burglarized Thursday along a bustling street in Sherman Oaks all with one thing in common – they had valuables kept in plain sight.

Ventura Boulevard, which is lined with many bars and restaurants, was the targeted street by the thief, who committed the burglaries for 20 blocks from Woodman Avenue to Kester Avenue.

Laptops, pursues and other highly-valued items were stolen from the burglarized vehicles. The smash-and-grab thief seemed to have targeted cars that had these properties in view of any onlookers.

“I always leave my things out in the open because it’s very safe around here,” one passerby admitted.

Authorities advise to always take caution of where you leave your belongings regardless of where you may be.

“Leave all of your valuables in the trunk or glove compartment or don’t have any valuables with you at all,” Los Angeles Police Department officer Roasario Herrera said.