Over-the-Top Bloody Mary Served at Apple Valley Bar

It’s said that your drink of choice reveals insight about a person’s personality, but what does it mean if that drink comes with chicken wings as a garnish?



One bar in Apple Valley is providing the ultimate bloody mary that includes an unconventional array of garnishes. Gone are the days when you order your brunch with a bloody mary on the side. At the Cadillac Ranch Saloon, your drink comes with finger foods on the side instead.



Bartender Gram Contreras makes the specialty in a 60 ounce pitcher, which is perfect for sharing the over-the-top drink with friends. The extraordinary beverage is topped with several different cheese cubes, deli meat, pretzels, taquitos and even sprinkled doughnuts.



The specialty takes Contreras about 25 minutes to complete and costs $50. The massive drink stands at an estimated 3500 calories and is served on weekends.



The Cadillac Ranch Saloon is located at 22581 Outer Highway in Apple Valley.