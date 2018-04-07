SAN ANSELMO, CA - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) logo appears on a California driver license on May 9, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

More than one million people living in the United States illegally have obtained a California driver's license under a law that went into effect in 2015 and now the debate has begun on its impact.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 60 into law in October 2013 and the measure took effect on Jan. 1, 2015, allowing the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue a driver's license to applicants who lack proof of legal residence, such as a Social Security or Green Card, NBC4's media partner KPCC reports.

"The program continues to be a very successful program," Artemio Armenta, a spokesman for the DMV, told KPCC. "The demand has been steady and the issuance has been steady as well."

Advocates of the program said the licenses would ensure drivers receive proper training and discourage drivers in the country illegally from fleeing the scene of a crash.

"Our position is this really helps to make California's roads safe," Armenta said.

A Stanford study shows hit-and-run accidents have reduced since the law has passed and has saved insured drivers about $17 million.

