By Shahan Ahmed

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Overturned Crane Blocks Lanes on 210 Freeway
    @LUEVANO1
    An overturned crane blocks several lanes of the 210 Freeway

    An overturned crane shut down several lanes on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge on Saturday.

    The incident occurred around 4:22 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crane was blocking lanes 1-4, according to an officer with the CHP's Traffic Management Center. One lane remained open, the officer said.

    No injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

    Authorities were waiting for a different crane to come and help, the CHP said, and it was a possible oil spill cleanup.

    The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert, shutting down lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the eastbound 210 Freeway at Berkshire Avenue. Delays were initially expected to be about 20 minutes long, backed up to Highway 2.

    Traffic was backed up related to the incident.

