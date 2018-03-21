Own a Piece of Pop Culture History With This Auction

Dressing up like your favorite stars and artists is possible thanks to one company that specializes in auctions and real estate.



The company GWS Auctions, Inc. has been dedicated to selling and disposing real estate, antiques, collectibles, jewelry and cars among other things in Southern California, including things that belonged to celebrities.



On Friday, March 24, exclusive items from Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe and other celebrities will be available for auction.



Check out some of the items you could have a chance at owning: