Car Slams Backward Into Oxnard Costco

A car crashed in reverse into the entrance of a Costco in Oxnard Monday, striking six as people shopped.

The crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Monday at the Costco located at 2001 Ventura Boulevard, Oxnard police confirmed.

A car crashed through the entrance of an Oxnard Costco Monday, leaving several hurt, March 19, 2018.



An 86-year-old was accused of being behind the wheel as he allegedly crashed a white 1989 Buick Regal through the entrance and into the store, police said.

Six people were hurt, with two taken to the hospital. The injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene, saying he had mistakenly put his car into reverse while trying to park. While it's still being investigated, police believe it was likely an accident as drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael Wood at (805)385-7750 or via email Michael.wood@oxnardpd.org.